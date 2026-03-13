Shashi Tharoor meets French Minister Delegate Benjamin Haddad; discusses broadening of bilateral ties between India and France



India and France continue to engage across several areas.

Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a conversation with Jean Noel Barrot, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia.

In a statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry, it was noted, "They agreed to continue their exchanges, with a view to working jointly to de-escalate tensions, particularly on the occasion of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Brussels on Monday 16 March, which Mr Jaishankar will attend in the context of strengthening relations between the EU and India, marked by the conclusion of a Security and Defence Partnership (SDP)."

Joint US-Israeli military operations that resulted in the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has escalated tension across West Asia on February 28.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets. As the war enters its 14th day, the exchange of fire continues with threats of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the energy needs of several nations.