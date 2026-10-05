Several French schools to shut on Monday as student protests on education resources continue



"To this initially peaceful student movement, the authorities responded with force, including tear gas, baton blows and large-scale arrests: 164 arrests on September 28, 440 arrests on September 29, 625 arrests on September 30 and 1948 arrests on October 6. Let's remember: many are minors, children. They must be protected, not beaten. Even as minors, high school students have the right to demonstrate peacefully, including through blockades, protected by the freedom of peaceful assembly. The authorities must open a dialogue with these young people whose demands are legitimate. And they must prioritize de-escalation, not the use of weapons," Amnesty further stated

France24 quoted Interior Minister Laurent Nunez as saying, that security forces "are not cracking down on young people" but rather "protecting" school and university students wishing to "peacefully voice their demands".