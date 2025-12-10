PM Modi congratulates Andrej Babis on return as Czech PM, signals push to strengthen India-Czechia ties



His message comes at a moment of political transition in Czechia, where Babis is set to return to office after a renewed electoral mandate.

Babis, who previously served as prime minister from 2017 to 2021, has pledged to prioritise national interests as he prepares to lead the government again.



His re-emergence follows a strong performance in the October elections, which reshaped the country's political landscape and revived his leadership prospects.



Speaking to citizens after the vote, Babis said he intended to defend their interests "at home and anywhere in the world" and expressed his vision for the country to become "the best place for life on earth."