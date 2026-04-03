Pakistan: Textbook crisis hits school in Hafizabad, raising questions over governance

Hafizabad : Hundreds of female students at Danish School in Hafizabad are facing serious academic setbacks after reportedly being denied access to free textbooks promised under government policy, as reported by The Express Tribune.
According to The Express Tribune, the institution, one of the largest in the district with an enrollment of nearly 1,800 students, has yet to receive the required books for the ongoing academic session.
The delay appears to stem from administrative inefficiencies, procedural bottlenecks, and alleged preferential treatment by district education authorities, including the office of the CEO of Education. The absence of textbooks has significantly disrupted classroom learning, leaving students unable to keep up with coursework.
Many parents have voiced frustration, saying they are financially unable to purchase books from private markets amid rising inflation. They argue that the government's commitment to free educational resources has not been honoured, placing additional strain on already burdened households.
Despite meeting the Punjab government's standards, such as merit-based admissions, modern infrastructure, and well-equipped science and computer labs, the school is struggling to deliver effective education due to the shortage of basic learning materials.
Officials within the institution described the situation as a "critical gap" that threatens the academic progress of students. Further allegations suggest that district education officials may be prioritising other institutions over the Danish School, intensifying concerns among parents and administrators. This perceived neglect has raised broader questions about fairness and transparency in resource allocation within the district, as cited by The Express Tribune.
Parents, school authorities, and residents have urged higher education officials to intervene immediately and ensure the timely distribution of textbooks. They have also demanded a transparent investigation into the delays and called for strict accountability if negligence or misconduct is proven, as reported by The Express Tribune.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.