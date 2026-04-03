Pakistan: Textbook crisis hits school in Hafizabad, raising questions over governance



Officials within the institution described the situation as a "critical gap" that threatens the academic progress of students. Further allegations suggest that district education officials may be prioritising other institutions over the Danish School, intensifying concerns among parents and administrators. This perceived neglect has raised broader questions about fairness and transparency in resource allocation within the district, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Parents, school authorities, and residents have urged higher education officials to intervene immediately and ensure the timely distribution of textbooks. They have also demanded a transparent investigation into the delays and called for strict accountability if negligence or misconduct is proven, as reported by The Express Tribune.

