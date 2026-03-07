Oxford student commends India’s inclusive education initiatives at UNHRC

Geneva: India's vision for inclusive education under the National Education Policy 2020 was highlighted during the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva by Jan Hubel, a Luxembourg national and master's student of International Development at the University of Oxford.

Speaking during an intervention at the Council, Hubel emphasised that inclusive education is essential for realising the rights of persons with disabilities and noted that India's NEP 2020 outlines a strong vision for universal access to education and flexible, learner-centred learning pathways supported by assistive technologies.



He said the policy recognises that rigid, exam-focused education systems often exclude learners with diverse needs and promotes competency-based approaches to include India's estimated 2.1 million students with special needs in mainstream public education.



Hubel also highlighted the work of Akshar Foundation, which partners with government schools in India to strengthen holistic education models integrating academic learning with health support, psychosocial care and community engagement.