Iran strengthens regional partnerships, maintains security vigilance, open to dialogue

Tehran: Iran's government on Tuesday underscored its twin focus on economic diplomacy and national security, as government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani outlined recent foreign engagements, domestic economic priorities and Tehran's approach to regional challenges during a press conference in Shazand, located in the central province of Markazi.



Mohajerani highlighted President Masoud Pezeshkian's recent visits to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, describing them as significant steps in expanding Iran's regional cooperation. She said a total of 14 cooperation agreements were signed during the visits, covering key economic and trade-related sectors.

Emphasising the administration's economic strategy, Mohajerani noted that the government strongly believes in the vital role of the private sector and is committed to creating an enabling environment for its growth, as reported by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).