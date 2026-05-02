India's Ambassador to China-designate Vikram Doraiswami arrives in China



Doraiswami called on the Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday and discussed geostrategic issues, bilateral engagement and measures to strengthen existing mechanisms amid ongoing sensitivities in India-China relations.

In a post on X, the ADGPI said, "Vikram K Doraiswami, Ambassador Designate of India to the People's Republic of China, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. The interaction focused on the current geostrategic issues, bilateral engagement and measures to further strengthen existing mechanisms."

Amid ongoing dialogue with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday met with the Defence Minister of China, Admiral Dong Jun, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek.

In a post on X, Singh said, "It was a pleasure to interact with the Defence Minister of China, Admiral Dong Jun, during the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek."

In a bid to strengthen ties with China, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George on Wednesday held talks on the global climate agenda with China's Special Envoy for Climate Change, Liu Zhenmin.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that India stands ready to be proactive in terms of advancing global climate action.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George met China's Special Envoy for Climate Change, Mr. Liu Zhenmin and exchanged views on the global climate agenda. India remains fully engaged and continues to play a constructive and proactive role in advancing global climate action, including through the multilateral climate process under the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, noted that China values India's role as the rotating President of BRICS.

In a post on X, he said, "Zhai Jun, special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue, met with India's Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra in New Delhi on Thursday. China and India are both major developing countries and have maintained communication on major international and regional issues."

"China values the important role India plays as the rotating presidency of BRICS, and hopes that the BRICS consultation on Middle East affairs will send a clear, constructive message for regional peace and stability," he added.