India, Myanmar sign MoU for school project in Nay Pyi Taw

Nay Pyi Taw [Myanmar], April 9 (ANI): India and Myanmar on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a Small Development Project aimed at constructing a school in Myanmar's capital of Nay Pyi Taw, during the visit of Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Sharing the update on X, Singh said he witnessed the signing of the MoU, describing it as a significant step in India's ongoing development partnership with Myanmar.

He described the initiative as part of India's continued commitment to supporting Myanmar's developmental needs.

"Delighted to witness today's signing of an MOU on a significant social sector Small Development Project for construction of a school in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. This project reflects India's continued commitment to developmental assistance for the benefit of the people of Myanmar, driven by local needs and aspirations," the post read.

The minister also highlighted his interactions with key members of Myanmar's strategic and academic community, including the Myanmar Institute of Strategic and International Studies, the Centre for Peace and Reconciliation, the Rakhine Literature and Cultural Association, and the Myanmar-India Friendship Association.

He shared the updates in a separate post on X, where he spoke of his engagements with representatives from Yangon University and the University of Foreign Languages Yangon, exchanging perspectives on enhancing bilateral cooperation."

"Interacted with leading representatives of Myanmar strategic community including Myanmar Institute of Strategic and International Studies (MISIS), Centre for Peace and Reconciliation (CPR), Rakhine Literature and Cultural Association (RLCA) and Myanmar-India Friendship Association (MIFA), as well as Yangon University and University of Foreign Languages. Exchanged perspectives on various areas for further strengthening India-Myanmar cooperation," the post read.

Kirti Vardhan Singh is on a four-day visit to Myanmar from April 8 to April 11, to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new President on April 10 in Nay Pyi Taw.

According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Singh will hold meetings with key officials of the Myanmar government to discuss ongoing trade, economic, and developmental cooperation initiatives.

The MoS will also engage with members of the Indian diaspora and Friends of India in Yangon, highlighting India's continued commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

"At the invitation of the Government of Myanmar (GoM), the Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, will visit Myanmar from 08-11 April 2026, to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on 10 April 2026 in Nay Pyi Taw," the release stated.

(ANI)