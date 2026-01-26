India celebrates 77th Republic Day: Everything you need to know about this year's Chief Guests

The parade will feature the European Union (EU) contingent, which will comprise four Flag Bearers on three gypsies. They will be seen carrying four flags - the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides.

A total of 30 tableaux - 17 of States/Union Territories and 13 of Ministries/Departments/Services - will roll down with a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of national song Vande Mataram and the nation's rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity.

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev said that the visit of European leaders comes at a critical time as the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be signed after being in talks for 20-odd years.

EU Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic said on Sunday that India and the European Union (EU) are nearing the conclusion of the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.

In a significant move to bolster ties between two of the world's largest democracies, the European Union (EU) and India are set to unveil a "Security and Defence Strategic Partnership" and are closing in on a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) during the upcoming summit, EU official confirmed.

