"Broken system": Nearly 50,000 Karachi University students in limbo as teachers' strike enters fourth week



The student noted that almost a month of the academic year has already been squandered, with absolutely no roadmap from the university on how to recover the lost time.

"We do not know whether the next semester will be shortened, whether multiple papers will be scheduled on the same day, or how the lost time will be managed," the student said, adding that fees have scaled up exponentially while the quality of education continues to deteriorate rapidly.

"The fee structure is now approaching that of private universities, but the facilities are nowhere near the same standard," he said, adding, "Sometimes I wonder whether it would have been better to enrol in a private university."