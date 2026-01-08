Indian Ambassador engages With IBM Research Center on National Quantum Mission



Earlier in November last year, Kwatra met Congressman Jay Obernolte and held discussions with him to enhance the cooperation between India and the US in areas such as science, technology, artificial intelligence and innovation.

He also held a conversation with Francis Pedraza, the founder of Invisible Technologies, on evolving innovation and technology. He shared that Pedraza's Eternity Civilization Foundation is working on an ambitious project to translate the works of the ancient Nalanda library using AI tools.

