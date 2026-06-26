Perfect run carries Roundglass Hockey Academy to International Youth Hockey Cup final

Sydney [Australia], June 26 (ANI): Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) advanced to the final of the International Youth Hockey Cup 2026 (U-18) in Sydney, Australia, following a sensational, high-scoring run through the tournament.

Led by coach Vikas Pal and Team Manager Sanjeev Kumar, the academy squad displayed spectacular tactical discipline and attacking prowess, putting together a string of five consecutive victories to maintain a perfect record against international oppositions.

The team opened their campaign with a dominant 8-0 win over the New South Wales Lions and carried that momentum forward into the next set of fixtures, securing a clinical 5-0 victory over Team Majulah Singapore and a hard-fought 5-2 win against the NSW Singhs.

Maintaining their relentless form, Roundglass Hockey Academy seamlessly dispatched Bobby Academy with a commanding 6-1 scoreline in their fourth match. They wrapped up their stellar group stage run with another dominant performance, defeating Shepparton Hockey Academy 7-1.

With this result, Roundglass Hockey Academy finished the group stage campaign undefeated, with NSW Singhs in second, setting up their grand final on Saturday in Sydney. NSW Singhs won three of their five matches, and drawing and losing a game each to finish with 10 points in second spot. Bobby Academy (9 points) finished third.

In total, the Roundglass Hockey Academy fired in 31 goals over their five matches while just conceding four, showcasing an incredible attacking prowess and defensive maturity.

The academy is now just one win away from adding another international crown to its enviable trophy cabinet, having already lifted the Sikh Union Club Nairobi Centenary Celebrations Hockey Tournament in Kenya earlier this year.