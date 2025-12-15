England rejected Australia A warm-up down under ahead of the Ashes: Report

Adelaide: England passed up the chance to face Australia A at a major venue--potentially on a lively Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch--opting instead to focus on a shortened Ashes tour schedule, which has left them trailing 0-2 with three Tests remaining, as per The Sydney Morning Herald.



More than a year ago, during pre-tour discussions, Cricket Australia offered England the routine opportunity to play an Australia A side ahead of the first Test in Perth. However, England opted to fly straight to Perth for an internal trial match instead.



This decision was partly influenced by the fact that most players were already on Australia's east coast following a white-ball tour of New Zealand ahead of the Tests, and also because England have routinely avoided formal warm-up matches during the "Bazball" era.

