Telangana teachers to hold statewide protests from July 25 over NEP and pending demands

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Teachers Federation (STFI) has announced district-level protests across the state from July 25, demanding the protection of public education and the immediate resolution of teachers' grievances.
The federation submitted memorandums to district collectors, urging the state government to reconsider the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.
Presenting a 10-point charter of demands, the STFI called for the withdrawal of NEP-2020, a halt to the closure or merger of government schools, and the immediate filling of all teacher vacancies.
The federation also demanded exemption for newly recruited teachers from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in place of the New Pension Scheme (NPS/CPS), release of five pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments, and implementation of revised pay scales (PRC) with retrospective effect from July 1, 2023.
The STFI alleged that the NEP-2020 promotes the privatisation and commercialisation of education, adversely affecting students from economically weaker sections. It also warned that school rationalisation and mergers could weaken public education in rural areas.
Federation representatives said teachers from all districts would participate in the agitation on July 25 if the government fails to address their concerns.