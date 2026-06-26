Telangana teachers to hold statewide protests from July 25 over NEP and pending demands

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Teachers Federation (STFI) has announced district-level protests across the state from July 25, demanding the protection of public education and the immediate resolution of teachers' grievances.

The federation submitted memorandums to district collectors, urging the state government to reconsider the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Presenting a 10-point charter of demands, the STFI called for the withdrawal of NEP-2020, a halt to the closure or merger of government schools, and the immediate filling of all teacher vacancies.