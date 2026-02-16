PM Modi stresses "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" agenda ahead of AI Impact Summit



"Bringing the world together to discuss AI! Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit. The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

The Prime Minister stressed that AI in the present time is transforming several sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise. He also highlighted that the AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, including innovation, collaboration, responsible use, and more.



Thanking the 1.4 billion people of the country, PM Modi asserted that India stands at the forefront of AI and its strides reflect both ambition and responsibility.