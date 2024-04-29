Error in NCERT textbooks: Manipur sport misattributed as that of Mizoram, BJP MLA demands correction

A BJP legislator has demanded that NCERT (full form, please) corrects a "gross error" in one of its textbooks after allegedly attributing a popular Manipuri game to that of Mizoram, states a PTI report. This demand comes days after the mistake was brought to light and caused controversy.

According to PTI, taking to X, Manipur BJP MLA RK Imo Singh said, "Mukna-Kangjei is a traditional sport of Manipur, a variant of hockey and involves wrestling too, thus known as Wrestling-Hockey. NCERT has made a gross error by publishing the association of this traditional sport with Mizoram. It is purely a traditional sport of the State of Manipur. NCERT needs to rectify this mistake immediately."

In addition to that, the Education (Schools) Department Physical Education Teachers' Association has stressed the accuracy of educational materials, particularly concerning cultural heritage and indigenous games. They have urged the authorities to swiftly issue a statement and rectify any errors, states the report.

"Learning Through Traditional Games, an 88-page textbook published under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) attempts to identify and describe indigenous game of different states. On page 24, in the heading, the Manipur game of Mukna Kangjei is given under Mizoram," the association said.

Meanwhile, officials told PTI that they had, "taken note of the issue and are looking into it."

"It seems a genuine typing error as the contents of the chapter attributes the sport to Manipur and its history," an official said.