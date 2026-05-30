Your face isn't safe: AI biometric scams disguised as job interviews

New Delhi: A specialised cyber security wing under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a fresh cyber safety warning highlighting the growing threat of fraudulent online interviews and AI-enabled biometric scams aimed at innocent job seekers across the country.

The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of I4C (Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre) under the MHA issued the alert amid increasing reports of cyber criminals exploiting recruitment processes to collect sensitive personal data under the guise of job opportunities.



As per the cyber awareness alert, fraudsters are designing fake hiring journeys that closely resemble legitimate recruitment procedures. These scams often begin with seemingly genuine job offers, followed by requests for online interviews or verification steps.



The advisory warned that online interviews, which are expected to support career growth, are being misused by cyber criminals to compromise identities.



Officials in the cyber wing and involved in close operations told ANI that the processes used by the scammers are carefully crafted, and they trap the innocent job seekers to extract personal and biometric information from them.



In several cases, they said, scammers have reportedly asked candidates to participate in video-based verification processes that involve facial recognition or eye scanning.



"These biometric inputs are then allegedly used to manipulate or gain unauthorised access to sensitive identification systems, including linking or altering mobile numbers associated with official identity documents," one of the officials told ANI



Cyber experts caution that such tactics are becoming more sophisticated with the use of artificial intelligence tools.



"By leveraging AI-based image processing and data extraction techniques, fraudsters can replicate identity markers and misuse them for financial or identity fraud. The increasing reliance on digital hiring platforms has further widened the scope for such cyber threats," they pointed out.

Officials emphasised that job seekers must remain vigilant throughout the recruitment process.



"One of the primary red flags includes unusual verification requests, especially those asking for biometric data, identity documents, or confidential personal information without a clear and verified purpose," they warn.



"Candidates are strongly advised to cross-check the authenticity of recruiters and companies before proceeding with any hiring-related communication."



Another common tactic used by scammers, they said, is creating a "sense of urgency".



"Fraudulent recruiters may offer instant job selection or pressure candidates to complete verification steps quickly, leaving little time for scrutiny."



The I4C wing warns that genuine organisations follow structured hiring procedures and do not demand sensitive information without proper verification and transparency.



To safeguard against such threats, it said, individuals are encouraged to verify official websites, email domains, and the overall digital presence of the company offering employment.



"Discrepancies in communication details, unofficial email addresses, or lack of verifiable company information should be treated as warning signs," they said.



Cyber safety guidelines also stress the importance of avoiding the sharing of confidential data, such as Aadhaar details, banking information, or biometric inputs, unless the authenticity of the request has been thoroughly confirmed.



As per the officials, "no legitimate employer will compel candidates to disclose sensitive information under pressure or without proper documentation."



"In case of suspected fraud or if an individual falls victim to such scams, immediate reporting is crucial. It is urged that citizens contact the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or report incidents through the official cybercrime reporting portal. Prompt action can help prevent further misuse of personal data and assist in tracking cybercriminal activities," they said.



As digital hiring continues to expand, the officials stressed the need to be aware and caution the first line of defence against evolving cyber threats, suggesting job seekers to "approach every recruitment opportunity with careful verification to ensure their personal and professional security is not compromised."

