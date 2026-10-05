"Young people to play important role in Viksit Bharat:" Union Minister Chirag Paswan

Raipur: Union Minister Chirag Paswan asserted that the government, through the ROLBOL youth conclave, aims to provide a platform to address the concerns, grievances, and challenges of young people, emphasising that youth will play a pivotal role in building a Viksit Bharat.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that his objective is to interact with as many young people as possible through this youth conclave

"My objective is to interact with as many young people as possible so that they have a platform to voice their concerns, grievances, and the challenges or difficulties they foresee regarding their future. Through this dialogue, we can move towards solutions. These young people are going to play a pivotal role in a Viksit Bharat..." said Paswan.