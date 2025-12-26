Women and Child Development Ministry to observe 'Veer Bal Diwas' at national level

New Delhi: The Ministry of Women and Child Development, will observe Veer Bal Diwas at the national level on December 26 to commemorate the courage, sacrifice, and exemplary values of India's young heroes.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) will also be conferred tomorrow upon children who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in diverse fields.

According to the press release, the National level programme of Veer Bal Diwas 2025 will be organised at Bharat Mandapam.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the children and youth of India and underscore the role of young citizens in nation-building.