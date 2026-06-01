'Will give new form to education with AI': Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the Congress government will give a "new form to education" incorporating artificial intelligence (AI).



Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar extended greetings to school students as the new academic year began today in Karnataka.



The Congress leader said, "I love education very much. The academic year starts today. Karnataka state students have contributed to the nation. Our students are studying in universities all over the world. Its basic education is in Karnataka. They are looking at India through Karnataka."



"Now we are going to a new era. This is the era of artificial intelligence; we are going to go through artificial intelligence in the future. It will be our policy. We will give a new form to education in the future. Therefore, I congratulate the current government and the future government," he added.



Earlier today, in an open letter posted on X, DK Shivakumar noted that the progress and prosperity of Karnataka will be shaped by "ideas, character and achievements" of its students.



He wrote, "The beginning of a new academic year is always a special moment filled with hope, enthusiasm and new possibilities. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to each one of you. It is a time for fresh opportunities, new friendships, exciting discoveries and a chance to move one step closer to your dreams. School is where young minds are shaped and bright futures are built. It is where you learn not only from books, but also values such as compassion, discipline, respect and perseverance. The lessons and experiences you gain today will guide you throughout your life."



Meanwhile, Shivakumar and outgoing CM Siddaramaiah will hold a meeting with the Congress high command in New Delhi today to discuss cabinet berths ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 3.

Both leaders will be flying to Delhi from Bengaluru together for the meeting.



Additionally, Siddharamaiah's son and MLC Yateendra will also be travelling for the meeting amid speculations of him getting a potential place in the new cabinet of DK Shivakumar.