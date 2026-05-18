West Bengal govt raises upper age limit for government jobs



This order is deemed to have come into force with effect from May 11.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government has taken a series of actions after ending 15-years of Mamata Banerjee's rule.

The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats and is leading in one constituency.