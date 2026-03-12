Uttarakhand Govt awards scholarships to 21,743 meritorious students under various schemes so far

Gairsain: The government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is working with sensitivity to encourage meritorious students across the state, with a total of 21,743 students receiving scholarships under different schemes so far, the Uttarakhand Assembly was informed during the Budget Session.

This is the reason that so far, 21,743 students in the state have been awarded scholarships under various schemes. Among them, the highest number -- 17,852 meritorious students -- have benefited from the Chief Minister Meritorious Student Incentive Scholarship Scheme.

The Dhami government has so far distributed a total amount of ₹17,67,77,300 among eligible meritorious students under different scholarship schemes.