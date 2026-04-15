Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championship

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated the 87th Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championship at the Multipurpose Sports Hall located at Parade Ground, Dehradun. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also played table tennis to encourage the players.



According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), welcoming the players who had arrived from various states across the country, the Chief Minister said that it is a matter of great pride for Uttarakhand to get the opportunity to host this prestigious national-level tournament for the first time. He also expressed his gratitude to the Table Tennis Federation of India for this opportunity.