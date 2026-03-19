Union Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Defence Industrial Conclave

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated a two-day National Defence Industrial Conclave in Delhi. During the event, he called upon innovators and MSMEs to work towards self-reliance. Referring to the current global scenario, he said that India especially needs to become self-reliant in the field of drones.



The Defence Minister said that, "Today, when the world is witnessing conflicts between Russia-Ukraine and Iran-Israel, it is clear that drones and counter-drone technologies will play a very significant role in future warfare. Today, there is a need to create such a drone manufacturing ecosystem in India in which we are completely self-reliant. This self-reliance is important not only at the product level but also at the component level. That means the drone's mould, software, engine and batteries are all made in India."