C-DAC launches eSushrut@clinic to bridge digital gap in small healthcare units

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday launched eSushrut@Clinic, a lightweight, ABDM-enabled Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to help small clinics adopt affordable digital healthcare solutions and improve the digitisation of health services.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, many small outpatient clinics face challenges with manual processes and a lack of affordable digital solutions. Large HMIS (Hospital Management Information System) systems are often too complex and costly for these clinics.

As a result, clinics struggle with inefficiencies in the digitisation of the health system. The need for a government-backed and affordable HMIS has been coming from various microsite participants in spite of a large number of private HMIS players. Many States/UTs have also expressed interest in using a light HMIS for their public facilities. Given that the digitisation in the healthcare sector is still nascent, making an HMIS available to them would be useful for the adoption of ABDM.

To address this issue, Union Health Minister JP Nadda launched the e-Sushrut@Clinic here today. eSushrut@Clinic, a light HMIS, was created by C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) to address these challenges by providing a simple, affordable, and user-friendly digital solution specifically tailored for small outpatient clinics, a release said.

It is proposed to open this HMIS for government PHCs, HWCs, Subcenters and private clinics. Currently, 800+ health facilities are onboarded on eSushrut@Clinic, generating over 680 health records. C-DAC is also implementing the eSushrut software, which is being installed at more than 15 AIIMS and in various State government hospitals.

e-Sushrut@Clinic provides a lightweight, cloud-based HMIS designed specifically for outpatient clinics, which includes: Automates Clinic Operations: Simplifies tasks like patient registration, billing, MIS reporting, speech-to-text workflow and Clinical Decision Support System, making work easier and reducing mistakes; Affordable Solution: A budget-friendly option for small healthcare facilities and clinics, allowing them to embrace digital healthcare without high costs;

Easy to Use: Designed to be simple and intuitive, with no technical expertise needed from clinic staff; Cloud-Based System: A simple platform that can be accessed from any device, without needing complex setups; HPR and HFR are part of the onboarding process. Non-HPR doctors cannot use this, ensuring that only authentic doctors are able to use eSushrut@Clinic; and ABDM-related latest features will be part of the package (for eg. Find ABHA, CDSS, Scan & Share, Speech to text).

The National Health Authority (NHA), as part of its role to increase the adoption of Digital Health & ABDM, is signing an MoU with C-DAC. Under the MoU, C-DAC will take care of maintenance and upgradation of the software while NHA will provide facilitation and financial support. The financial support proposed to be given to C-DAC is on the following accounts: SMS charges to the patients regarding ABDM and other notifications and Cloud hosting charges of the application, a release further said.

NHA is also extending the services of the call centre to provide L1 support to the customers. The training of the call centre employees and the audit of quality will be done by C-DAC.

The cost of eSushrut@clinic is estimated to be ₹499/month for five users. Under the MoU of NHA, a discount of ₹200 will be given, making the effective rate ₹299/month. The software will be offered at no cost for the initial three months. Each additional user beyond the included five-user limit will be charged at a rate of ₹50 per user, as per the release.