Tripura launches first-ever online school monitoring system to strengthen foundational education

Agartala: In a significant step towards improving the quality of school education and ensuring real-time academic monitoring, the School Education Department of Tripura on Wednesday formally launched the state's first-ever Online School Monitoring System, aimed at strengthening Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and enhancing accountability across schools.

The initiative was rolled out within 24 hours of a high-level review meeting chaired by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, where foundational education and effective monitoring emerged as key priorities for the state's education sector.

The online monitoring platform was formally launched by Dr Milind Dharamrao Ramteke during a workshop organised by the NIPUN Tripura Cell and the Pre-Primary Cell under the Directorate of Elementary Education. The system, conceptualised under the leadership of the School Education Secretary, is expected to bring transparency, efficiency and real-time data-driven decision-making into school governance.

Officials said the platform will facilitate prompt monitoring of schools at the district and state levels, enabling authorities to identify learning gaps and undertake corrective measures without delay. This is the first time such a digital monitoring mechanism has been introduced in Tripura's education sector.

Addressing the inaugural session, Dr. Ramteke emphasised that Block Resource Persons (BRPs) and Cluster Resource Persons (CRPs) would now play a central role in ensuring quality foundational education for students from Classes I to V. They will be required to conduct regular inspections of primary schools and submit reports through the Online School Monitoring System.

"Real-time educational data will now be available to the department for the first time, allowing timely intervention and evidence-based planning," officials said.

Under the new framework, BRPs and CRPs must visit each assigned school at least once every fifteen days to assess classroom learning and track students' academic progress. Inspectors of Schools will oversee the inspection process and simultaneously evaluate the quality of education for students from Classes VI to X. The department has also directed officials to conduct surprise inspections and spot assessments to ensure accountability.

