Tharoor calls US capture of Maduro a ‘violation of international law’

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 7 (ANI): Senior Congress MP and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor, on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the recent US military operation in Venezuela, characterising the capture of President Nicolas Maduro as a troubling breach of the United Nations Charter.

Speaking with reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, he emphasised that the US operation violates sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the non-use of force in international disputes.

Tharoor clarified that while the Parliamentary Committee has yet to formally discuss the incident, he felt compelled to speak in a "private individual capacity" given the gravity of the geopolitical shift.

"...I chair the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament...In this particular incident, the committee has not discussed this issue. I am speaking in a purely private individual capacity," said Tharoor.

He highlighted the breach of UN principles on sovereignty and non-use of force. Tharoor, a former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, questioned the legality of the US operation.

He noted that the fundamental tenets of the UN Charter--specifically the sovereignty of member states, the inviolability of borders, and the inadmissibility of the use of force to settle disputes--had been disregarded.

"As far as the whole situation is concerned, I have already stated my deep concern with the violations of international law that have taken place and the UN Charter, which specifically refers to the sovereignty of member states, the inviolability of borders and the inadmissibility of the use of force to settle international disputes, all of which have been violated in this particular episode," said Tharoor.

Addressing the current situation in Caracas, Tharoor noted that while the situation has not escalated into a prolonged military conflict, it remains volatile. He acknowledged reports that Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has stepped in as Acting President to pursue "some sort of normalcy," but warned of friction on the ground.

"At the same time, it does appear that the situation has not prolonged itself militarily, the Vice President has become the Acting or Interim President and some sort of normalcy is being pursued. There are reports today of increasing repression in the streets, people being arrested and so on. It is still a tense situation but it's not a war...," he added.

Commenting on the conflict's underlying economics, Tharoor cautioned against foreign interference in Venezuela's natural resources. With the US administration signalling its intent to manage Venezuela's oil infrastructure, Tharoor reminded Indians of a principle long held sacrosanct in New Delhi's foreign policy.

"There are certain motivations being ascribed and certain things become claimed which are somewhat distasteful. I don't think it is appropriate for us to sit here, this far away and pass judgment on matters that happened a long time ago. But I think Indians should understand that the country's natural resources belong to the country. How those resources are used should be the prerogative of the representatives of that country," he added.

Tharoor urged understanding of India's diplomatic compulsions, adding that the government's silence can be as telling as its statements. While the Congress party has already issued a strong statement condemning the action, the Government of India has maintained a more cautious diplomatic line. Tharoor offered insight into this silence, suggesting that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is likely balancing strategic relationships with the US against traditional principles.

"For us, in India, some of these principles have been sacrosanct in our foreign policy for many years...For us, it is a situation that troubles many Indians across political party lines. My party has issued a strong statement already; I won't repeat it. I have said that as far as Govt of India is concerned, they have their own compulsions and very often what the MEA chooses not to say is as important as what they do say. So, you all have to understand that in diplomacy, there are challenges in negotiating certain relationships, but on the principles involved, I am very concerned about the violations...," added Tharoor.

Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez officially took charge as Acting President on January 5, 2026, two days after the United States launched a strike in the country and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The couple are currently lodged at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York, and has pleaded not guilty to charges related to drugs and weapons.

Following the US action, Rodriguez announced seven days of national mourning, citing deaths reported during the attack in Caracas and condemning what she described as foreign aggression. She asserted that Venezuela continues to be governed by its own constitutional authorities.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed deep concern over the developments, said it is closely monitoring the situation, and urged all parties to resolve issues peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy. India has also advised its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Venezuela, noting that the Indian Embassy in Caracas is in contact with the Indian community and is providing necessary assistance.