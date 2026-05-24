Supreme Court to expunge remarks against academicians over NCERT textbook content



A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi clarified that the Court's observations in the suo motu case initiated by the Court subsequent to the inclusion of the controversial chapter in the textbook were against the controversial "content" and not against any "individual".

"We knew that the observations were harsh. We knew it affected them. In response to that, we are deleting those portions", Justice Bagchi said.

To counsels Senior Advocates Shyam Divan, Gopal Sankarnarayanan and J Sai Deepak, representing the academicians, requesting the Court to delete its observations that were against the academic integrity and credibility of their clients by stating that they had "zero intent" to malign the judiciary, the Court said it was never concerned about the inclusion of academic content on the Indian judiciary.