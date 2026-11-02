

According to a release, AI systems can now pass professional exams and score well on tests of emotional intelligence. But they often tell people what they want to hear, rather than what is good for them. A study published in the journal Science this year found that, when asked for everyday advice, leading AI systems took the user's side about 49 per cent more often than humans did. The problem is global. In 2025, OpenAI withdrew an update to ChatGPT after it became too flattering, saying it had "focused too much on short-term feedback". The paper argues that AI does not lack intelligence. It lacks wisdom.

To measure wisdom, the authors introduce a model called HEED. The Shiv Sutras describe ego, the need for validation, as what clouds judgement. AI shows the same flaw, known as "sycophancy": giving answers that please users rather than telling them the truth. Under HEED, an AI scores higher when it uses good judgement to draw on what it knows and values, and lower when the urge to please gets in the way. Any answer that could cause serious harm scores zero. The model will first be tested in English, Hindi and Hinglish, with plans to expand to other languages.