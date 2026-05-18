MP Sudhakar Singh moves SC seeking Computer-Based Test mode for NEET UG exam

New Delhi: RJD MP Sudhakar Singh and others have moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Central Government to conduct the NEET UG examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
The re-examination is scheduled for June 21. The petitioners have also sought directions for the formation of a National Examination Authority.
The petition has been filed jointly by Sudhakar Singh, social activist Anubhav Garg, Dr Dhruv Chauhan (National Spokesperson, Indian Medical Association) and Hari Sharan Devgan. It is among several petitions filed in the aftermath of the NEET UG 2026 exam paper leak.
This petition seeking several directions to the authorities has been filed through Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput alongwith AOR Neema, challenging the recent NEET-UG notification and seeking immediate directions for transition to a secure Computer-Based Test (CBT) framework and related reliefs.
The petitioners sought a direction to authorities to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) [NEET-UG] through Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode instead of the existing pen-and-paper mode in the re-conduct process scheduled to be held on 21st June 2026.
Another direction to the Respondents is to prepare and place before the Supreme Court a time-bound implementation roadmap for the transition of NEET-UG to a fully computer-based test (CBT) framework, along with details regarding infrastructure development, examination centres, cyber security mechanisms and candidate accessibility measures.
Direction sought to the Central Government to replace the National Testing Agency (NTA) with a new independent, transparent and professionally regulated National Examination Authority having statutory accountability, judicial oversight, and advanced technological safeguards.
RJD MP has also sought a direction for the constitution of a High-level Monitoring Committee comprising retired Supreme Court Judges, educationists, psychologists, a cybersecurity expert, a forensic scientist, and administrative experts to recommend structural reforms for conducting secure national-level examinations.
The petitioner has also sought a direction to NTA or the newly appointed exam conducting body to strictly comply with the report of the Radha Krishna Committee.
The plea also has a direction for the implementation of encrypted digital paper transmission systems, biometric verification, AI-based surveillance systems, and strict cybersecurity protocols in all national examinations and mandating the "Digital Locking" of question papers and a transition to a "Computer-Based Test" (CBT) model, as suggested in the aftermath of previous leaks, to eliminate the physical chain-of-custody risks.
It has also sought strict criminal prosecution and fast-track investigation against all individuals, institutions, coaching centres, middlemen, and officials found involved in examination leaks and organised cheating rackets.
The petitioners have also sought direction to the CBI to file a status report before the Supreme Court within four weeks regarding the investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, including the network identified, arrests made, persons charged, and progress of prosecution.
Another direction sought for NTA to publish the results centre-wise of NEET-UG 2026 when available, to allow transparent detection of anomalies.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.