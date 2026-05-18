MP Sudhakar Singh moves SC seeking Computer-Based Test mode for NEET UG exam

New Delhi: RJD MP Sudhakar Singh and others have moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Central Government to conduct the NEET UG examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The re-examination is scheduled for June 21. The petitioners have also sought directions for the formation of a National Examination Authority.

The petition has been filed jointly by Sudhakar Singh, social activist Anubhav Garg, Dr Dhruv Chauhan (National Spokesperson, Indian Medical Association) and Hari Sharan Devgan. It is among several petitions filed in the aftermath of the NEET UG 2026 exam paper leak.

This petition seeking several directions to the authorities has been filed through Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput alongwith AOR Neema, challenging the recent NEET-UG notification and seeking immediate directions for transition to a secure Computer-Based Test (CBT) framework and related reliefs.