"Pradhan Mantri, Mantri Pradhan must be held accountable": Jairam Ramesh alleges cover-up of NEET paper leak "tragedy"

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must be held accountable for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and its "ongoing cover-up".



He alleged that the central government and its "ecosystem" have been attempting to suppress evidence of widespread irregularities in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Ramesh further accused the Narendra Modi government of "colluding" with the paper leak mafia to "suppress the truth".