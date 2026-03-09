PM Modi pushes for care economy, focuses on employment opportunities in the health sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday pushed for 'care economy', noting the increasing number of senior citizens in the country that requires the service of caregivers.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas-Fulfilling Aspirations of People." PM Modi said new skill-based employment opportunities are emerging for youth urged health sector experts to develop new training models.

"Access to healthcare services has been expanded to villages through the Ayushman Bharat scheme and Arogya Mandirs. Our yoga and Ayurveda are gaining popularity worldwide. But one important topic I would like to mention is the care economy. The number of senior citizens in the country will increase rapidly in the coming decade. Furthermore, there is currently a huge demand for caregivers in many countries around the world," PM Modi said.