PM Modi greets nation on 77th Republic Day, calls for stronger resolve towards Viksit Bharat

The ceremony will commence at 10:30 AM and run for a duration of approx. 90 minutes. It will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

The arrival of the President of India, the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission in the 'Traditional Buggy' will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, which is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled, which will be followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery weapon system. The 21-gun Salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

