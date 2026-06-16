NTA welcomes government crackdown on Telegram ahead of NEET-UG re-test

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday welcomed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (MeitY) decision to restrict access to Telegram in India ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination, saying the move would help safeguard the integrity of the examination and protect candidates from organised fraud.

In a statement, the NTA said the directions, issued on its recommendation, include restricting access to Telegram in India until June 22, covering the June 21 re-examination and its immediate aftermath. MeitY has also directed the platform to disable its message-editing feature in India until June 30.

"The measures have been taken in the interest of public order, in response to the organised use of the platform by cheating rackets to defraud candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination," the agency said.

Expressing gratitude to MeitY, the NTA said the "timely action" would go a long way in helping it conduct a safe and secure examination on June 21.

The agency said the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has played a key role in coordinating action against Telegram-based fraud and misinformation targeting NEET candidates. Acting on inputs from the NTA, state law enforcement agencies and its own monitoring efforts, I4C facilitated the takedown of several Telegram channels, groups and bots allegedly involved in fraudulent activities.

The NTA said coordinated efforts by I4C and MeitY had helped contain the impact of such rackets well before the decision to impose platform-level restrictions.

According to the agency, the latest directions were issued only after intermediate measures, including channel-by-channel takedowns, failed to adequately address the threat in the run-up to the examination.

"The directions are a measure of last resort, taken only after intermediate remedies, including the take-down action coordinated by I4C, had been pursued and had not produced, at the platform level, the response required to protect candidates in the run-up to the examination," the statement said.

The NTA said several Telegram channels operating under names such as "PAPER LEAKED NEET", "Re-NEET 2026", "Private Mafia" and "REE NEET MAFIAA" had allegedly demanded money from candidates and their families by falsely claiming to provide access to the NEET re-examination paper.

"NTA has placed on the record, and reiterates, that there is no such paper available outside the secured examination chain. The promise of any such material is, in every instance, a fraud," the agency said.

The NTA further explained that the restriction on Telegram's message-editing feature was aimed at preventing the fabrication of false "paper leak" evidence after examinations. It said the feature allows channel administrators to edit previously posted messages, including attached files, while retaining the original timestamp.

According to the agency, this capability has been misused in several examinations, with administrators allegedly inserting actual question papers into older messages after an examination and then circulating screenshots as purported proof of a leak.

The agency also highlighted enforcement action taken by state authorities. It noted that the Bihar Police Economic Offences Unit had issued a public advisory warning candidates against fraudulent claims regarding examination papers. It further said the Ahmedabad City Cyber Crime Branch had arrested members of an inter-state cyber fraud gang allegedly operating eight Telegram channels and conducting transactions worth around Rs 1.5 crore through fraudulent bank accounts.

While acknowledging the inconvenience caused to genuine Telegram users, the NTA stressed that the access restriction would remain in force only until June 22. It added that the restriction on message editing until June 30 would not affect normal messaging functions on the platform.

Reiterating that the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination will be conducted as scheduled on June 21, the NTA urged candidates to focus on their preparation, avoid unverified information circulating online and rely only on the official NTA website and verified NTA channels for examination-related updates.

The agency also advised candidates and parents to report any fraudulent solicitation related to the examination through the National Cyber Crime Helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

(ANI)