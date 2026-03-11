"Not given proper invitation": Kerala minister alleges state leaders 'deliberately excluded' from NH-66 inauguration



In the road infrastructure sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two major highway projects. The first is the six-laning of the Thalapady-Chengala section of NH-66, built at a cost of over Rs 2,650 crore. This section forms part of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari Economic Corridor and will strengthen connectivity between Kasaragod and Kannur districts and neighbouring regions, including Mangalore and Muzhapilangad. The project will improve connectivity to key towns such as Kasaragod, Bekal, Payyannur and Kannur, enhance linkage to Azhikkal Port and support tourism and trade.

Apart from road projects, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Polypropylene Unit at the Kochi Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The investment in this project is over Rs 5,500 crore. The capacity of this Polypropylene Unit is 400 Kilo Tons Per Annum. Polypropylene is an essential material used in packaging, automotive components, medical devices, textiles, and household products. The facility will strengthen India's domestic polymer manufacturing capability, reduce import dependency, promote industrial growth and generate employment opportunities in the region.