Northern Railways announces special train between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed the introduction of a special train service between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic.

According to the minister in his X post, Northern Railway will operate Special Train 04081/04082 for two days--December 12 and 13, 2025--to ensure smooth travel for devotees heading to the revered shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.



Train No. 04081 will depart from New Delhi at 11:45 pm and is scheduled to arrive in Katra at 12:00 pm the following day. The service will halt at key stations including Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu and Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur before reaching its final destination.



Following widespread demand, Indian Railways has begun supporting smooth travel amid flight cancellations and increased passenger volume during the winter season.

In view of the winter rush, Indian Railways has planned 89 special train services (over 100 trips) across multiple zones between December 6 and December 9.

