NITRD pioneers zero-waste healthcare in India

New Delhi: In a significant step toward sustainable urban development under Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD) has been officially recognised as a "Zero Waste to Landfill" campus.



According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the achievement establishes NITRD as a benchmark for responsible and environmentally conscious waste management in India's healthcare sector.



Under Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, a pioneering initiative transforms a premier healthcare institution into a model of environmental responsibility as it goes Zero Waste to Landfill