Thrissur student writes to PM Modi, seeks probe into NEET-UG 2024

Thrissur (Keralam) [India], August 9 (ANI): A NEET-UG aspirant from Wadakkanchery in Keralam, has emailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an independent probe into alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination and compensation and fee concessions for students who were financially affected by the controversy.

The student, Anjali S said she appeared for the NEET examination continuously for five years from 2020 to 2024. She claimed that she had secured opportunities for admission to self-financing medical colleges in 2022 and 2023, but chose not to take them as she hoped to secure a seat in a government medical college.

She scored 640 marks in NEET-UG 2024, which was later revised to 635 following corrections, she said. Despite expecting admission to a government medical college based on her score, she could not secure a seat amid the high cut-off in 2024.

Anjali has also submitted details comparing the marks and rank patterns of previous years with those of 2024, arguing that there was a significant difference in the ranking pattern that needs to be examined.

She is currently pursuing medical studies at a self-financing college, where her family spends around Rs 10 lakh annually towards fees. According to Anjali, her parents have been taking loans and borrowing money from others to meet her educational expenses.

"I worked hard for five years hoping to get a government medical seat. I had declined opportunities at self-financing colleges earlier because I did not want to put a financial burden on my family. Now, studying at a self-financing college, we have to pay around Rs 10 lakh every year. Seeing the financial difficulties faced by my parents made me raise this demand for a solution," Anjali told ANI.

She has sought action against those responsible if any irregularity or manipulation is established in the NEET-UG 2024 examination. She has also demanded that students who were directly affected by any irregularities be compensated.

Apart from Prime Minister Modi, Anjali has also emailed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with her demands.

"When the NEET 2024 results are compared with those of previous years in terms of the marks-rank ratio, there is a significant difference. If any irregularity has taken place, those responsible should be identified. There are many students like me who have been directly affected. I want them to receive compensation as well," she said.

(ANI)