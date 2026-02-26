NCERT 'trying' to retrieve 38 sold copies of now-withdrawn Class 8 Social Science textbook



The controversy erupted after portions of the chapter referred to corruption in the judiciary and highlighted case backlogs, drawing sharp reactions. The Supreme Court took strong exception to the references, following which NCERT moved swiftly to halt further circulation of the book.

The Class 8 Social Science textbook is part of the ongoing overhaul of school textbooks under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). NCERT has been rolling out revised books in phases, with changes in content, structure and thematic approach.

Sources said the revised version of the chapter will be issued after due review and vetting, and fresh copies will be printed accordingly.