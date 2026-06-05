"Growth rate at 7.7%": India’s path to new employment opportunities

Daman [India], June 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed India's robust economic performance after the country's GDP growth touched 7.7 per cent during the Financial Year 2025-26.

Addressing the gathering at Daman, PM Modi declared that this economic milestone makes every Indian proud and underscores India's rapid advancement on the global stage.

"In the financial year 2025-26, India achieved a growth rate of 7.7 per cent, and in the last quarter ending March 31st, the growth stood at 7.8 per cent. It is a major economy advancing rapidly on the global stage. This pace makes every Indian proud..." said PM Modi.

Prime Minister further remarked that despite prevailing global economic uncertainty, India continues to demonstrate resilience. He congratulated the citizens for scaling new heights in the economic sphere and assured the nation that, even amidst global crises, the country will continue to advance rapidly on the path of 'Reform, Perform, and Transform' with unwavering resolve.

"...The global economy is experiencing a phase of uncertainty. Even amidst this challenging period, India stands strong, not only through the collective efforts of its 140 crore citizens but also by successfully stepping forward to provide leadership. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my fellow citizens for scaling new heights in the economic sphere and assure the nation that, while facing these global crises, the country will continue to advance rapidly on the path of 'Reform, Perform, and Transform' with unwavering resolve," added PM Modi.

PM Modi also highlighted the Daman region's immense potential for tourism, noting that Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu have been blessed with extraordinary natural beauty.

He pointed out the significant surge in tourist footfall, observing that while approximately 6 lakh tourists visited the region in 2021, the number increased to nearly 50 lakh by 2025. This rapid growth, he added, has been made possible through enhanced infrastructure, improved facilities, and the development of clean beaches.

"Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu is also a sector brimming with limitless potential for tourism. This region has also been blessed with the extraordinary gift of natural beauty. Therefore, the policies on which the country has worked regarding tourism are bringing significant benefits to Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu. In 2021, around 6 lakh tourists visited here, and by 2025, this number has increased to nearly 50 lakh. This has been possible due to better infrastructure, improved facilities, and clean beaches," added PM Modi.

Praising the scenic appeal of the Daman region, the Prime Minister stated that initiatives such as "See Your Country" have successfully inspired citizens to explore and learn about India's diverse landscape.

"Today, the country has a major focus on tourism as well. Our effort is to promote local art and culture through tourism. Even small places can be connected to big opportunities. Initiatives like 'See Your Country' have inspired people to learn about the diversity of the nation. Today, sectors like Heritage Tourism, Beach Tourism, Eco Tourism, Adventure Tourism are gaining new energy in India," said PM Modi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and dedicated projects worth around ₹1,340 crore, including the New Terminal Building of NAMO Airport and NAMO Hospital, among others, in Daman.

The new airport terminal will significantly improve regional air connectivity and facilitate economic growth in the region. NAMO Hospital, the district hospital in Daman district, has been developed to cater to nearly 1,500 OPD patients per day and will strengthen access to quality healthcare services for the people, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

These projects span various sectors, including healthcare, civil aviation, tourism, infrastructure, connectivity and public welfare and are expected to provide a major boost to the overall development of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, as stated in the release.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹1,630 crore. Major projects include the Iconic Bridge, the Daman Convention Centre and the NIFT Campus at Daman, among others. These projects are expected to strengthen modern infrastructure, boost tourism, promote investment, generate employment opportunities and improve the quality of life of the people.