Maharashtra panel bats for more Group-C posts, age relaxation in recruitment exams

Mumbai: A high-level committee constituted by the Maharashtra government to reform recruitment examinations has recommended increasing the number of posts for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 to more than 16,000 and granting a one-time, one-year relaxation in the upper age limit for recruitment examinations.



The committee, constituted through a Government Resolution dated September 4, 2026, to make the recruitment examination process in the state more transparent, secure and reliable, has submitted its interim report to the government after studying demands, suggestions and feedback received during consultations with students and other stakeholders from various parts of the state.



The interim report was submitted after the committee decided to prioritise some of the important and urgent issues raised by students.



Key recommendations of the High-Level Committee include:

(1) Increase in the number of posts: Maharashtra Public Service Commission Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026

Around 12 lakh candidates have applied for this examination, and advertisements have currently been issued for more than 5,000 posts. Various departments have submitted requirements for more than 11,000 additional posts to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission.