Kashmiri families urge govt to evacuate stranded Indian students in Iran

Srinagar : Amid escalating tensions in West Asia and worsening security in Iran, many Indian students remain stranded at the Azerbaijan border, due to the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel, facing illness and lack of resources despite some being evacuated earlier.



Parents of the stranded students have urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to provide immediate updates and intervention to ensure the safe return of all stranded students.



Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Suhail Muzamil Qadri, a parent, highlighted the worsening conditions.



"The issue right now is that the majority of children are stranded at the Azerbaijan border, on the Astara side of Iran. The problems they are facing there are serious. Initially, a group of 17-18 children was taken out, but those had tickets for the 14th. Along with them, children holding tickets for the 18th, 19th, and 20th were also allowed through.