Job aspirants protest at UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak's Lucknow residence

Lucknow: Several groups, including ITI instructor recruitment aspirants, ASHA workers and COVID-era healthcare staff, reached the residence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow on Wednesday to raise their demands.

ITI instructor recruitment aspirants said that the recruitment process has not been initiated since 2022 and urged the Deputy Chief Minister to look into the matter.

A large number of candidates gathered at the Deputy CM’s residence seeking action on the pending recruitment.

Meanwhile, ASHA workers and ASHA Sanginis also met at Brajesh Pathak’s residence and demanded an increase in their honorarium.

Speaking to ANI, ASHA Sangini state president Meera Singh said that the workers should be provided better facilities.

"ASHA workers and ASHA Sanginis have several demands that have been pending for a long time. Our honorarium should be increased, and better facilities should be provided to us. We demand that 2G mobile phones be replaced with 5G devices and the existing Rs 250 recharge facility be replaced with a 5G data pack, so that we can perform our duties more effectively. We have come to meet Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and put forward our demands", she said.

