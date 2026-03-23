Jammu University Committee recommends removal of topics on Jinnah from curriculum



"After a thorough consideration, the Committee unanimously resolved to recommend the removal of topics concerning Mohd. Ali Jinnah, Syed Ahmad Khan and Mohd.

Iqbal from the course content of PIPSTC 102 of the One-Year Postgraduate Programme and the course content of P2PSTC 302 of the Two-Year Postgraduate Programme in Political Science to the Board of Studies for its consideration. The meeting of BOS is scheduled on March 24 at 11:30 AM through online mode to further deliberate on the matter," the press note read.



This came after a protest by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday against the inclusion of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the curriculum of Jammu University.