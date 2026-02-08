"India-US interim trade deal 'historic'; farmers fully safeguarded": Union Minister Jitin Prasada

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada on Saturday described the India-US Interim Trade Agreement as a "landmark" and "historic" deal, asserting that it would boost trade, strengthen industries and generate employment, while fully protecting the interests of Indian farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Prasada credited the agreement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, this is a landmark deal between India and the US. This is a historic deal. The 50 per cent tariff has been cut down to 18 per cent. Trade will thrive, industries of people will thrive, and employment opportunities will increase," he said.

Responding to concerns about the agreement's impact on the agricultural sector, the minister assured that Indian farmers are fully safeguarded and there's no cause for concern.