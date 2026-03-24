India's education sector has transformed to meet global needs under PM Modi's leadership: Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar : Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday, while addressing the convocation ceremony of the first graduating batch at Deakin University-GIFT city campus, stated that the strong emphasis on digital and technology-driven education in higher educational institutions has played a significant role in the transformation of the education sector.



Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that the country's education sector has undergone a transformation aligned with global needs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.