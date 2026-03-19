"Important for India to achieve self reliance in drone manufacturing for defence preparedness:" Union Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that in order to maintain the country's defence preparedness and strategic autonomy, it is important for India to achieve complete self-reliance in drone manufacturing. Speaking at the National Defence Industries Conclave, he stated that the country needs the support of every stakeholder to accomplish this mission.



"For the sake of India's defense preparedness and strategic autonomy, it is imperative that the nation achieves complete self-reliance in drone manufacturing. The country needs the support of each and every one of you to accomplish this mission. You can be assured of every possible form of support from the government. We must all work together in a "mission mode" so that, by 2030, India emerges as a global hub for indigenous drone manufacturing," said Singh.



The Union Minister, while stressing the importance of drones in India's defence ecosystem, asserted that in light of the Russia-Ukraine and Iran-Israel conflicts, there is a significant role of drones and counter-drones in future warfare. Hence, he stated that there is an urgent need for India to establish a self-reliant drone manufacturing ecosystem to meet these evolving security challenges.



"Today, as the entire world witnesses the ongoing conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine, as well as Iran and Israel, it is abundantly clear that there is a clear role of drones and counter-drone technologies in future warfare.