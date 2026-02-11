Himachal CM Sukhu interacts with CCI children on educational tour under Sukh-Aashray Yojana



CM Sukhu asked whether they had ever travelled by air, and the children excitedly shared that it was their first flight.

He also enquired about their accommodation and food arrangements and advised them to remain focused on their studies, especially in view of their upcoming examinations.

He said the state government was committed to improving these children's lives and assured them of full care and support through age 27. "A total of 31 children from the four Child Care Institutions are participating in the tour," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana is not limited to providing protection; it aims to create opportunities that ensure a secure and dignified future for orphaned children.