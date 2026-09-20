Himachal CM interacts with students at GSSS Rail; Discusses education reforms, paper leaks

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday interacted with students of Government Senior Secondary School, Rail, in the Nadaun area of Hamirpur district. During the interaction, he sought feedback from students on their careers, studies and the changes being introduced in the education sector.

As per the official release, the Chief Minister also interacted with the students about the changes they had experienced in the school following the implementation of the CBSE curriculum.

During the interaction, a girl student asked the Chief Minister why cleanliness work is often considered inferior in society and what could be done to make the state cleaner. She shared that her sister had visited Kazakhstan under the government’s exposure visit programme, where she observed better cleanliness and sanitation systems. She said that Himachal Pradesh should also be kept clean and green.