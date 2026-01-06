Gujarat: Urban water resources increased by 92.97 MLD, with transmission systems expanded by 528.35 KM

The Gujarat Government currently provides daily water supply in 103 cities under various schemes and initiatives. In 30 other cities, water supply works are in progress under different schemes. To extend the daily water supply to the remaining 32 urban local bodies, 'Mission Daily Water Supply' is being implemented, with works planned under the same initiative for various components.

The SCADA system has been successfully implemented in major cities to facilitate digital monitoring of water distribution and other water resource-related services in urban areas.

